Share
0 0 0 0

‘Le Crunch’: Rejuvenated France beat England 24-17 in Six Nations

38 mins ago

Captain Charles Ollivon scored two tries as France kicked off a new era under recently-appointed coach Fabien GalthiÃ© with a thrilling 24-17 victory over England in their opening 2020 Six Nations match on Sunday.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment