Lead-up to Burundi election marred by unrest
Political campaigns in Burundi have ended ahead of a general election on Wednesday.
They have been marred by violence and hate speech, with both sides blaming one another.
As Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports, health experts have also raised concerns that there are not enough safeguards to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
