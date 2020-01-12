-
League of Nations: 100 years since founding of UN predecessor
When the League of Nations formed from the ashes of the first world war, it was tasked with preventing another global conflict.
That was 100 years ago, and as history tells us, it failed miserably.
Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from Geneva on what the League’s successor, the United Nations, can still learn from its demise.
