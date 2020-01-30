Lebanese central bank governor discusses country’s financial crisis

With Lebanon bogged down in a serious economic crisis, Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salamé granted an exclusive interview to FRANCE 24 in Beirut. He discussed the financial situation of the country, which has been wracked by protests since October 2019 amid anger at banks limiting cash withdrawals.

