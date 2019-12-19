-
Lebanese president asks Hassan Diab to form government
Lebanon’s Hezbollah and its allies on Thursday tasked former Education Minister Hassan Diab with forming the next government during long-awaited talks between members of parliament and President Michel Aoun.
Lebanon has had a caretaker government since October 29, when Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned amid a mass uprising against the ruling elite.
Hariri had been expected to be selected again. However, he stepped aside on Wednesday, saying that other parties had not agreed to his conditions to form a technocratic government – the main demand of protesters.
