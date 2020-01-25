Share
0 0 0 0

Lebanese protesters rally in Beirut to mark 100 days of demonstrations

8 hours ago

Hundreds of Lebanese gathered outside Beirut’s central government building Saturday to reject the newly formed Cabinet and mark 100 days of anti-government demonstrations. Protesters breached tight security around the building, removing a metal gate and barbed wire and prompting security forces to respond with water cannon and tear gas.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment