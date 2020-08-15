Lebanon aftermath: Iran’s Zarif criticises western response

Iran’s foreign minister has criticised western countries for demanding political change in Lebanon as a condition for providing financial aid to the country.

Mohammad Javad Zarif was the latest high profile figure to visit Beirut as attention turns to recovery and reconstruction in the aftermath of the port explosion.

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker reports from Beirut, Lebanon.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Lebanon #Iran