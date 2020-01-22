Lebanon announces formation of new government

Lebanon has a new government after Hezbollah and its allies reached a deal, ending three months of political deadlock.

President Michel Aoun signed off on 20 new cabinet ministers after meeting with Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

But the announcement has angered protesters.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Lebanon #LebanonProtests #HassanDiab