Lebanon: Anti-government protesters try to storm Parliament SquareID

Protesters calling for changes to Lebanon’s political and financial systems have gathered outside Parliament in Beirut. Police fired water cannon and tear gas to try to disperse the demonstrators. Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr has more from the protests in Beirut.

