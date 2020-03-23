Lebanon army deployed to enforce public lockdown

Lebanon’s army has been brought in to help enforce a public lockdown, as cases of the virus rise across the country.

At least 248 infections and four deaths have been confirmed.

The government is already grappling with a financial crisis and now it is being criticised for its handling of this one as well.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #Lebanon