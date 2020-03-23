Share
Lebanon army deployed to enforce public lockdown

44 mins ago

Lebanon’s army has been brought in to help enforce a public lockdown, as cases of the virus rise across the country.
At least 248 infections and four deaths have been confirmed.
The government is already grappling with a financial crisis and now it is being criticised for its handling of this one as well.
Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

