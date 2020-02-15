Lebanon: Beirutis gather to commemorate 15th anniversary of Hariri assassination

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Residents of the Lebanese capital of Beirut gathered on Friday to commemorate 15th anniversary of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri’s assassination.

Hariri’s son, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, addressed the crowd and said that Lebanon “needs calm in order to talk. If early elections are required, let us do it, but calmly and without bidding.”

Rafic Hariri was killed on February 14th, 2005, in a car bomb attack while he was returning from a Parliament meeting. A total of 21 people were killed in the explosion.

