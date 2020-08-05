Lebanon: Blood and widespread destruction in Beirut city centre after blasts

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Widespread destruction could be seen on the streets of Beirut on Wednesday in the aftermath of several blasts which levelled the city’s port, killing at least 100 on Tuesday.

Footage shows devastated buildings and vehicles, as well as blood on the ground inside a debris-ridden building with few citizens coming out to assess the damage from the explosions.

The blasts are thought to have been caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical material which was reportedly stored without precautionary measures at the port, according to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab. Results of an investigation into the causes of the explosion are expected to be released in the next five days.

Latest figures from the Lebanese Red Cross put the number of casualties at more than 100, with approximatively 4,000 wounded. Both figures are likely to rise.

