Lebanon braces for more protests as economy sinks

44 mins ago

Lebanon is bracing for more anger on the streets as the economy sinks further due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Soldiers in military vehicles are on patrol in Tripoli following a night of demonstrations against the government’s handling of the economy turned violent.

