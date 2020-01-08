Lebanon: Carlos Ghosn compares arrest to Pearl Harbour attack

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn compared his arrest in Japan to the Japanese attack on US forces in Pearl Harbour during World War II. He made the comments as he addressed the press from Beirut on Wednesday, after fleeing house arrest in Japan.

