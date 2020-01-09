Lebanon: Carlos Ghosn slapped with travel ban

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was issued with a travel ban by prosecutors in Beirut on Thursday which prohibits him from leaving Lebanon, according to reports that cite officials. The ban was issued following an Interpol red notice against Ghosn.

Footage shows a dark vehicle arriving at the Palais de Justice where the hearing was held, while Ghosn’s lawyer, Carlos Abou Jaoude, later gave a statement saying, “there were two hearing sessions, one on the topic of the Interpol Red Notice and one on a lawsuit filed regarding the visit to the state of Israel.”

The ban was issued just one day after Ghosn spoke to the press and claimed he had been held “hostage” by Japan. It is unclear whether the fugitive businessman was present at Thursday’s hearing.

Sixty-five-year-old Ghosn fled Japan rather than face trial over allegations of financial misconduct. He reportedly exited the country on a private jet that landed in Turkey and later flew on another jet to Lebanon, entering the country legally on a French passport.

Ghosn was initially arrested by Japanese authorities in November 2018 and spent 108 days in custody, before being released on a €8m ($9m) bail in April.

