Lebanon: CCTV footage reveals hospital doors blown in by Beirut port blasts
CCTV footage has emerged of the moment the major port blast impacted the LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital, blowing in most of its doors on August 4.
The footage, obtained by Ruptly on Tuesday, shows doctors and a visitor taking cover as the explosion shatters the doors and objects in the room.
A corridor can also be seen the moment doors fly off the hinges and the CCTV camera is knocked by the force.
Window frames being blown apart are also visible in other footage.
Last week two blasts rocked Beirut’s port taking the lives of at least around 160 people and injured more than 6,000.
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the Lebanese government’s resignation in a televised address on Monday afternoon.
Video ID: 20200811-019
