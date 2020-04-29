Lebanon Central Bank governor defends role in economic crisis

The Lebanese Central Bank governor has defended his organisation’s role during the economic crisis.

Protests against Lebanon’s deepening financial problems turned violent two nights in a row.

In the northern city of Tripoli, demonstrators targeted banks and set fire to cash machines.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr has more from Beirut.

