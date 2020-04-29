Share
0 0 0 0

Lebanon Central Bank governor defends role in economic crisis

2 hours ago

The Lebanese Central Bank governor has defended his organisation’s role during the economic crisis.
Protests against Lebanon’s deepening financial problems turned violent two nights in a row.
In the northern city of Tripoli, demonstrators targeted banks and set fire to cash machines.
Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr has more from Beirut.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Lebanon

Leave a Comment