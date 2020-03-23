Lebanon: Disinfection campaign inside refugee camp amid fears of coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Authorities launched a disinfection campaign at Marj El-Khokh refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Monday, as the country is stepping up measures to contain the outbreak of coronavirus.

Footage shows workers in full protective gear as they disinfected common areas and refugees shelters, where families of migrants live in close contact. Police forces and soldiers could also be seen inside the informal refugee camp.

Earlier on Saturday, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab urged security forces to enforce stricter measures as citizens were asked to stay inside and avoid gatherings.

Lebanon has 255 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported four deaths from the disease.

Video ID: 20200323-028

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200323-028

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly