-
Beirut: live from restricted port area following blasts - 13 mins ago
-
India: Emergency services work at scene of plane crash - 30 mins ago
-
Lebanon: Drone footage shows Beirut hospitals forced to close due to blasts - 33 mins ago
-
USA: Massive blackout hits parts of New Yorck City - about 1 hour ago
-
Unwind with 20 minutes in nature | Springwatch – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Beirut port destruction threatens Lebanon’s food supply | DW News - 3 hours ago
-
US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong leader Lam and other Chinese authorities - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus opposition candidate predicts rigged vote as president seeks to prolong 26-year rule - 3 hours ago
-
Beirut: Anger grows over deadly warehouse blast - 4 hours ago
-
India: Kozhikode plane crash leaves at least 18 dead | DW News - 4 hours ago
Lebanon: Drone footage shows Beirut hospitals forced to close due to blasts
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
To add to the struggle caused by the city-wide destruction after Tuesday’s explosions in Beirut, many of the city’s hospitals are also out of service after being damaged by the blasts.
The Romanian Orthodox Saint George Hospital University Medical Center and the Geitaoui Hospital had their doors were closed because of the damage done to them after the Beirut explosion.
As a result of the explosion, the hospitals were subjected to great internal destruction and damage, preventing them from receiving any of the wounded or the victims of the explosion. Externally, huge numbers of windows on the outside of the hospitals have been shattered.
Lebanese Minister of Health Muhammad Hassan confirmed that a total of four hospitals were out of service due to the damage from the blasts.
The blasts, which took the lives of at least 157 people and injured more than 5,000, according to officials, are thought to have been caused by the still unexplained ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical material which was reportedly stored without precautionary measures at the port, according to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab.
Just two days after the blasts, Lebanon recorded a record-high 355 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, adding a greater burden to the country’s hospitals that have been forced to treat thousands of injuries resulting from the incident.
Video ID: 20200807-062
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200807-062
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly