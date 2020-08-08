Lebanon: Drone footage shows Beirut hospitals forced to close due to blasts

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

To add to the struggle caused by the city-wide destruction after Tuesday’s explosions in Beirut, many of the city’s hospitals are also out of service after being damaged by the blasts.

The Romanian Orthodox Saint George Hospital University Medical Center and the Geitaoui Hospital had their doors were closed because of the damage done to them after the Beirut explosion.

As a result of the explosion, the hospitals were subjected to great internal destruction and damage, preventing them from receiving any of the wounded or the victims of the explosion. Externally, huge numbers of windows on the outside of the hospitals have been shattered.

Lebanese Minister of Health Muhammad Hassan confirmed that a total of four hospitals were out of service due to the damage from the blasts.

The blasts, which took the lives of at least 157 people and injured more than 5,000, according to officials, are thought to have been caused by the still unexplained ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical material which was reportedly stored without precautionary measures at the port, according to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Just two days after the blasts, Lebanon recorded a record-high 355 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, adding a greater burden to the country’s hospitals that have been forced to treat thousands of injuries resulting from the incident.

