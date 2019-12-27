Lebanon economic crisis hurting daily life

Lebanon has been without a government for two months.

Political deadlock is not rare, but it comes at a critical time.

The economy is near collapse and the Lebanese are relying on themselves to survive the crisis, which is being described as the worst in decades.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

