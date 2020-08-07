-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lebanon: Excavators at work removing debris from destroyed Beirut port
Excavators were seen starting to remove the scattered rubble and collapsed structures covering Beirut’s destroyed port, on Friday, near the crater left by the major explosions from Tuesday.
The blasts, which took the lives of at least 137 people and injured more than 5,000, are thought to have been caused by the still unexplained ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical material which was reportedly stored without precautionary measures at the port, according to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab.
The Lebanese government has declared a two-week state of emergency.
