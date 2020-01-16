-
Lebanon: Fireworks fly as police and anti-govt protesters clash in Beirut
In a new round of anti-government protests, large number of protesters clashed with Lebanese security forces in central Beirut on Wednesday evening.
Protesters had earlier gathered outside the central bank and later moved to the police headquarters in Beirut where nearly 50 protesters had been held since Tuesday. Clashes started when protesters reportedly tried to break into the police barracks to set the detainees free.
Footage shows protesters throwing fireworks at the police.
On Tuesday, protesters blocked major and minor roads with burning tyres in the Lebanese capital to denounce corruption, harsh living conditions and a delay in the formation of a government on the 90th day of anti-government demonstrations.
