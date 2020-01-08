-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Lebanon: Ghosn says he was held “hostage” in Japan
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he was held “hostage” while speaking to the press from Beirut on Wednesday, after fleeing house arrest in Japan.
“This was not about justice. This was as I felt, I was a hostage of a country that I have served for 17 years,” Ghosn said, and stressed that the arrest was “political” and affirmed his innocence “of all the charges.”
Sixty-five-year-old Ghosn fled Japan rather than face trial over allegations of financial misconduct. He reportedly exited the country on a private jet that landed in Turkey and later flew on another jet to Lebanon, entering the country legally on a French passport.
Ghosn was initially arrested by Japanese authorities in November 2018 and spent 108 days in custody, before being released on a €8m ($9m) bail in April.
The bail conditions restricted Ghosn from travelling abroad and his Brazilian, Lebanese and French passports were held by his legal team in Japan.
Istanbul-based MNG Jet, whose aircraft were utilised to fly Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon, reportedly stated that an employee had counterfeited records and that Ghosn’s name was not present on any documentation linked to the flights.
The company pressed charges in Turkey over illicit use of its charter jet services. The employee reportedly leased two separate private jets, one from Dubai to Osaka and Osaka to Istanbul and another one from Istanbul to Beirut.
Video ID: 20200108-046
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200108-046
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly