Lebanon gov’t wins Parliament’s confidence vote despite protests

Lebanon’s parliament has approved a new cabinet under Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his government’s economic rescue plan.

But protesters who were outside Parliament say the government is comprised of the old guard and its proposed financial reforms are just a rehash of old ones.

Diab says these reforms must be put in place at once if the country is not to collapse economically.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

