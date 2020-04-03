‘Lebanon has so far been able to contain the spread of the virus’

Rami Adwan, Lebanon’s ambassador in Paris, spoke to FRANCE 24 on Friday about measures taken by his government to fight the coronavirus pandemic and plans to repatriate Lebanese nationals abroad.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en