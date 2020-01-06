Lebanon: Hezbollah threatens US military presence in region as ‘revenge’

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hasan Nasrallah vowed to take revenge on the US military presence in the Middle East after the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Solemiani.

Nasrallah called for “fair retribution,” but also promised to spare American “merchants, journalists, engineers, doctors and companies,” and just target “every single American officer and soldier in our region, countries and over our territories.”

He made the comments via videolink at a memorial event for Soleimani and other Iranian-backed militia leaders in Beirut on Sunday. Mourners dressed in solemn black chanted and waved Hezbollah and Lebanese flags.

