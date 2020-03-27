-
Lebanon: Hezbollah tightens measures against COVID-19 spread in Khiam
People affiliated to Hezbollah were seen tightening control measures in Khiam on Thursday in attempt to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus and protect the people.
Footage filmed in the city located in the south of Lebanon, shows cars being disinfected upon entrance as drivers have their temperature checked and are instructed to stay at home. A vehicle belonging to the security forces could also be seen patrolling the streets.
“We took steps to help our people, we formed a working department in the municipality from several medical and logistical departments, and we established medical barriers,” stated Adnan Aliyan, Khiam’s Municipality President.
“All these measures have been put in place in order to protect our people and implement the government decisions and assist people in response to the instructions of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah,” he added.
According to media reports, the Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, stated that Hezbollah was working on a national plan to help fight the spread of the deadly respiratory virus.
According to the latest report published by the World Health Organisation, Lebanon has registered over 300 coronavirus cases with four deaths.
