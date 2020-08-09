Lebanon: Information minister steps down amid uproar over port blasts

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Lebanon’s information minister Manal Abdel Samad became the first government official to resign on Sunday in the aftermath of the deadly Beirut port blasts.

The resignation comes a day after violent clashes broke out when angry protesters called for the resignation of the government.

More than 150 people have died and thousands were injured in Beirut port blasts which are widely blamed on the government’s negligence.

The blasts are thought to have been caused by the still unexplained ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical material which was reportedly stored without precautionary measures at the port, according to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

On Saturday, Diab said he would call for an early parliamentary election at a cabinet meeting on Monday in response to the anti-government protests over Beirut port explosions.

