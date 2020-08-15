Lebanon: Israel-UAE agreement “primarily American need” – Nasrallah

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hasan Nasrallah condemned the Israel-UAE peace agreement and considered it to be an act of “betrayal” and “primarily an American need.” Nasrallah made his comments during his speech on the occasion of the 2006 war on Lebanon on Friday.

SOT, Hasan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Secretary General (Arabic): “We condemn and rejected this act. This is a betrayal of Islam, Arabism and the nation, and a betrayal of Jerusalem, the Palestinian people and the sanctities. This, the Palestinians said, was a treacherous step and a stab in the back.”

SOT, Hasan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Secretary General (Arabic): “It seems that the need to announce an agreement is primarily an American need, which is President Trump’s need for an achievement of this kind. Since they [UAE and Israel] were able to maintain the same relations the same way, they were managing them for a while. And if the goal was the normalisation, [I say] the normalisation is basically taking place. So, this is not surprising, it is a natural path that the rulers of the Emirates are following, which led to the current result.”

SOT, Hasan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Secretary General (Arabic): “What the UAE has done is a personal political electoral service for President Trump, so that he can benefit from it in the elections, which explains the timing of the announcement, in President Trump’s weakest election moments, according to all opinion polls in the United States. It is also a personal and electoral service for [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, who is in his weakest state since his political career began. He is accused of corruption and is awaiting trial, facing demonstrations against him, and having a government in crisis, and he fought three elections that could become four, so what is required is to present something.”

SOT, Hasan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Secretary General (Arabic): “We have to expect that, until the date of the American elections, a number of Arab countries and regimes, which are standing already in turn awaiting the order, not from Trump himself rather from [the White House Senior Advisor] Jared Kushner, will be present at the White House to sign ‘historic’ peace agreements.”

SOT, Hasan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Secretary General (Arabic): “I would like to say to the oppressed Palestinian people today, and to the Arab and Islamic peoples who still believe in the Palestinian cause, as well as to the resistance movements, I tell them that we should get angry in our hearts and deny this evil act, but we shouldn’t be sad, as the falling mask is a good thing, and for what used to happen under the table to become above it is a good thing, and for what used to happen in secret to happen in public is a good thing.”

SOT, Hasan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Secretary General (Arabic): “I tell you from this moment, Hezbollah, which cannot ignore the killing of one of its mujahedeen, and which made the Israeli army stand by for weeks on the borders, and insists on the fixation of the [deterrence] equation, will not remain silent regarding a major crime of this magnitude, if Israel has committed it against the Lebanese people. And Israel will pay a price for the size of the crime it has committed, if it has committed it.”

SOT, Hasan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Secretary General (Arabic): “If the FBI were to participate in the investigations [into Beirut’s port blasts], Israel would be saved from its responsibility, in case it was involved. As for the international investigation, if the Lebanese accept it, its first job will be to distance Israel from the responsibility for the explosion, if it had responsibility.”

SOT, Hasan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s Secretary General (Arabic): “Our decision from day one was to respond [to the assassination of a Hezbollah fighter]. Naturally, our decision to respond is aimed at fixing the rules of engagement, and therefore it must be a thoughtful, calculated and serious, and the goal is neither the media appearance, demagoguery, nor facilitating the matter for Israel.” Video ID: 20200814-054

