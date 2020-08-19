-
Lebanon judge arrests more over Beirut blast
A judge in Lebanon has ordered several arrests over the devastating explosion in Beirut on August 4.
The blast killed more than 200 people and left parts of the city in ruins.
In total, 25 people are facing charges.
But, many are calling for more accountability.
Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports.
