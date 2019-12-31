Lebanon: Locals react to surprise arrival of Nissan ex-boss Ghosn

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Locals seemed split on the surprise arrival of Japanese car manufacturer Nissan’s boss Carlos Ghosn in the Lebanese capital Beirut yesterday.

Journalists were camped outside his residence on Tuesday, after the 65-year-old fled Japan, where he faces trial over allegations of financial conduct.

He reportedly entered the country on a private jet via Turkey.

Ghosn was initially arrested by Japanese authorities in November 2018 and spent 108 days in custody, before being released on a $9m (€8m) bail in April.

The bail restricted Ghosn from travelling abroad and his Brazilian, Lebanese and French passports were held by his legal team in Japan. It is therefore uncertain as to how he was able to exit the country.

Ghosn is a well-respected in Lebanon, having featured on postage stamps in the Middle Eastern country.

One local, Monica Darwish Hossami, seemed to echo this, saying “he has a great reputation, the neighbours love him here and I hope all goes well for him and he has a very happy New Year.”

Another, Maroun, appeared more pragmatic in his response: “We do not like to have problems with Japan, even if it is from a Lebanese citizen. We prefer the Lebanese state to co-operate and solve matters in a legal way in order to avoid problems with Japan.”

Japan is known to be a large aid donor to Lebanon, further complicating the situation.

