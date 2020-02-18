Lebanon: Middle East ‘still refuses to surrender to American aggression’ – Nasrallah

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said Middle-Eastern countries “still refuse to surrender” to the US who “has been confronting all the people and governments” of the region. Nasrallah made the comments during a televised address from Beirut on Sunday. “We are facing this challenge, this American aggression, which is varied and multiple, with wars and assassinations, with dictating deals,” Nasrallah said. He added that if Middle-Eastern nations want to defend their “dignity” and “freedom” alongside natural resources like oil and gas from being confiscated “for the benefits America and Israel,” they have “no choice but comprehensive resistance.”

W/S Audience of televised address of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, Beirut SOT, Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah (Arabic): “America has been confronting all the people and governments of this region who still refuse to surrender.” W/S Audience of televised address *CUTAWAY* SOT, Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah (Arabic): “So we are facing this challenge, this American aggression, which is varied and multiple, with wars and assassinations, with dictating deals and plans to settle the central issue. This is the one that imposes on the people of our region if they want to defend their dignity, pride, presence, sanctity, oil, gas, freedom and future and if it wants to prevent the confiscation of all of this present and future for the benefits of America and Israel, it has no choice but comprehensive resistance.” W/S Audience of televised address *LOW SOUND LEVEL AT SOURCE*

