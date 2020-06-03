Lebanon money exchangers back at work after strike

Money exchangers in Lebanon have ended their strike and returned to work.

The government had blamed them for the devaluation of the local currency.

There now appears to be a deal to control the currency market.

But many warn that stabilising the exchange rate cannot happen as long as US dollars are in short supply

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports.

