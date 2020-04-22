-
Lebanon: MPs meet in theatre, protesters out in cars
In Lebanon, people have returned to the streets to protest against the government’s handling of the economy in spite of a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.
Nationwide rallies against corruption and the government’s mismanagement of the economy began six months ago.
And the virus restrictions have only made unemployment and the prices of basic goods worse.
Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.
