Lebanon: New PM Diab’s govt wins confidence vote amid violent protests
The new Lebanese government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab won a vote of confidence in Beirut on Tuesday evening, despite protesters seeking to disrupt the session from outside.
There were 63 votes in favour, 20 against and 1 abstention, with the government winning the support of Hezbollah, the Free Patriotic Movement and the Amal Movement, after a nine-hour long session that resulted in Diab and his financial rescue plan being approved by the majority of the chamber.
“If it had not been for the Lebanese uprising on October 17, this government would not be here, so this government is bound to bear the demands of the Lebanese and launch the rescue path. The challenges facing the country are almost catastrophic,” Diab stated.
Lebanon has been rocked by months of anti-government protests since autumn last year.
Demonstrators have been calling for an end to the current political class that they consider corrupt and incompetent, amid Lebanon’s ongoing financial crisis.
