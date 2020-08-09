Lebanon: Number of injured rise as Beirut protests turn more violent

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The number of protesters that were injured during the anti-government protest in Beirut continued to rise on Saturday. Several wounded people could be seen being carried by other protesters or transported to nearby hospitals.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square, and appeared to be throwing objects at riot police and military forces while demanding the resignation of the country’s government, who they blame for Tuesday’s port explosions.

According to local reports, at least one police officer has died in the clashes and more than 100 have been injured.

On Tuesday afternoon, the two powerful explosions rocked Beirut’s port area, resulting in the deaths of at least 157 people and injuring more than 6,000, according to reports. Both figures are expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

Video ID: 20200808-052

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200808-052

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly