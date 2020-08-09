-
Belarus opposition figures detained as Lukashenko faces challenge in presidential vote - 10 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Information minister steps down amid uproar over port blasts - 11 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Number of injured rise as Beirut protests turn more violent - 11 hours ago
-
Russia: Queue in front of Belarus embassy in Moscow as voters turn up for presidential elections - 11 hours ago
-
UK: BLM rally outside Tottenham police station marks anniv. of Mark Duggan’s death - 11 hours ago
-
Protesters in Israel demand PM Netanyahu resign | DW News - 11 hours ago
-
Argentina: Rescue attempts futile after whale washes up on Santa Clara del Mar coast - 11 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Protesters take over Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs building - 11 hours ago
-
Brazil: 1,000 red balloons released from Copacabana beach in memory of COVID victims - 11 hours ago
-
Europe swelters under a heatwave complicated by Covid-19 restrictions - 12 hours ago
Lebanon: Number of injured rise as Beirut protests turn more violent
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The number of protesters that were injured during the anti-government protest in Beirut continued to rise on Saturday. Several wounded people could be seen being carried by other protesters or transported to nearby hospitals.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square, and appeared to be throwing objects at riot police and military forces while demanding the resignation of the country’s government, who they blame for Tuesday’s port explosions.
According to local reports, at least one police officer has died in the clashes and more than 100 have been injured.
On Tuesday afternoon, the two powerful explosions rocked Beirut’s port area, resulting in the deaths of at least 157 people and injuring more than 6,000, according to reports. Both figures are expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.
Video ID: 20200808-052
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200808-052
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly