Lebanon passes budget critics call ‘useless piece of paper’

Lebanon’s parliament has passed this year’s budget as it tries to lift the country out of a deepening economic crisis.

Protesters tried to block politicians from getting to the vote, calling it unconstitutional.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports from Beirut.

