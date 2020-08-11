-
Lebanon PM, president received hazard warning prior to blast
Lebanon’s prime minister and president were warned by security officials last month about the explosive material stored at Beirut port which caused last week’s enormous explosion.
Documents seen by the Reuters news agency say leaders were told the ammonium nitrate posed a security risk and could destroy the capital if it exploded.
It comes as Lebanon’s parliament now has to decide on a new prime minister, after Hassan Diab announced he and his government would step down.
The decision follows widespread public fury.
Diab says he is stepping back so he can stand with the people.
The explosion killed some 200 people and injured thousands more, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.
Mark Daou, a former Lebanese parliamentary candidate, talks to Al Jazeera.
