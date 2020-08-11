-
Lebanon president accepts gov’t resignation after Beirut blast
Lebanon’s prime minister has resigned, along with the government, saying he is stepping back in order to stand with the people.
It is in the wake of the Beirut explosion, which Hassan Diab says was the result of a corrupt political system.
President Michel Aoun accepted Diab’s resignation on Monday and asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet was formed.
Protesters, unmoved by his words, have been back out on the streets.
The explosion on August 4 killed more than 200 people, injured thousands more, and left huge numbers homeless.
Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports from Beirut.
