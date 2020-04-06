Lebanon: Priests dispense Palm Sunday blessings from cars amid COVID-19 outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Priests from a church in the village of Klayaa, in southern Lebanon, drove around dispensing blessings from the back of a car to help locals celebrate Palm Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The priests also performed a service at the half-empty Saint Georges Church for masked worshippers who sat far apart from one another, as per social distancing guidelines.

Although religious institutions in Lebanon have not yet been forced to close their doors due the coronavirus lockdown, churches and mosques throughout the country have adapted practices to try to curb the spread of the virus.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Lebanon has recorded 527 cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths, as of Sunday.

