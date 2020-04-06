-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Lebanon: Priests dispense Palm Sunday blessings from cars amid COVID-19 outbreak
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Priests from a church in the village of Klayaa, in southern Lebanon, drove around dispensing blessings from the back of a car to help locals celebrate Palm Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The priests also performed a service at the half-empty Saint Georges Church for masked worshippers who sat far apart from one another, as per social distancing guidelines.
Although religious institutions in Lebanon have not yet been forced to close their doors due the coronavirus lockdown, churches and mosques throughout the country have adapted practices to try to curb the spread of the virus.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Lebanon has recorded 527 cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths, as of Sunday.
Video ID: 20200405-027
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200405-027
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly