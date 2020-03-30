-
Lebanon: Protesters camp dismantled in Beirut due to coronavirus measures
A protesters’ encampment in central Beirut was dismantled on Friday, after riot police reportedly removed dozens of demonstrators from the site. The Ministry of Interior tweeted that the measures were taken to enforce a recently introduced curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus in Lebanon.
“We also received complaints that some of the protestors violated the curfew at night. And the infringement of private property, and some other violations [led to the camp’s dismantling],” the ministry wrote on Twitter.
Footage shows the encampment on fire at Riad al-Solh Square on Saturday and firefighters attempting to extinguish the blaze, amid conflicting reports about how the fire began.
After being struck by a financial crisis, the country of nearly seven million is now being forced to cope with a virus outbreak that has already infected 248 people.
