Lebanon: Protesters face off with security forces in Tripoli

Anti-government protesters clashed with security forces in the streets of Tripoli on Wednesday, two days after a protester died during demonstrations decrying the deteriorating economic situation in Lebanon’s second-largest city.

Footage shows protesters throwing rocks and other projectiles at security forces as they responded in with tear gas.

Several banks were torched and vandalised in response to the deteriorating socio-economic situation and the depreciation of the national currency, which has fuelled the frustration of protesters in Lebanon, who blame the current and previous government for the state of the country.

Protests broke out in October against government corruption, as Lebanon was facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with soaring unemployment and the local currency losing value against the dollar. The lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has piled further pressure on the struggling Lebanese economy, prompting fresh protests.

