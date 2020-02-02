Lebanon: Protesters gather in Tripoli against poverty, corruption

Protesters in Lebanon have converged on its poorest city to show the government they are united in their calls for political change.

There is still widespread anger over corruption and mismanagement.

The latest march comes before next week’s confidence vote to approve a new cabinet.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports from Tripoli in Lebanon.

