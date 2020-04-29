-
Lebanon: Protesters march through Beirut as discontent over falling economy continues
Protesters took to the streets of Beirut on Tuesday, as public anger over the sinking economy continues to grow across the country.
Footage shows protesters marching through central Beirut as they chant anti-corruption slogans. Police forces can also be seen patrolling the scene.
Protests in the country broke out in October against government corruption, as Lebanon was facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with soaring unemployment and the local currency losing value against the dollar. The lockdown imposed to battle the spread of coronavirus has further aggravated the fledgling Lebanese economy, prompting fresh protests.
Video ID: 20200429-001
Contact: [email protected]
