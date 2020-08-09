Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Lebanon: Protesters take over Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs building

Protesters stormed the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Beirut on Saturday as thousands took the streets to call on the government to resign.

Demonstrators could be seen chanting and taking pictures inside the complex damaged by the blasts on August 4.

The army drove the protesters out several hours later, according to local reports.

