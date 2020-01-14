Share
0 0 0 0

Lebanon protesters: ‘The revolution is coming back’

25 mins ago

Protesters are returning to the streets using the slogan, “The revolution is coming back.”
Demonstrations against the political class have not stopped since mid-October but the protests have become smaller as the movement’s momentum has slowed in recent weeks.
The call to action comes amid a worsening economic crisis and in the absence of a government.
Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Lebanon

Leave a Comment