Lebanon protesters: ‘The revolution is coming back’

Protesters are returning to the streets using the slogan, “The revolution is coming back.”

Demonstrations against the political class have not stopped since mid-October but the protests have become smaller as the movement’s momentum has slowed in recent weeks.

The call to action comes amid a worsening economic crisis and in the absence of a government.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

