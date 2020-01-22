-
Lebanon: Protesters use laser pointers to dazzle riot police in Beirut
Anti-government protesters shined laser pointers in the faces of riot police in order to dazzle them, as they protested near parliament in Beirut on Tuesday.
“We point laser at the eyes of the anti-riot police while they shoot at protesters with rubber bullets in order to distract their attention,” one of the protesters said.
He added, “I believe the usage of laser was inspired by Chilean demonstrations, people saw it on TV and started using it here.”
Footage shows laser-pointers emitting powerful beams of green and blue light pointed at riot police.
Protests over economic stagnation and corruption have been taking place in Beirut since October 2019.
A new cabinet led by new Prime Minister Hassan Diab was revealed on Tuesday, after three months of limbo following the resignation of former prime minister Saad Hariri due to the protests.
