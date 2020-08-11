Lebanon: Protesters use tennis rackets to bat away tear gas canisters

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Clashes broke out as anti-government protests continued in Beirut on Monday, in the aftermath of the deadly explosions which rocked the city’s port area last week, killing at least 200 people, injuring thousands and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

Protesters were seen gathering near the city’s Nejmeh Square, throwing objects and lighting fires. Some were seen using tennis rackets to bat tear gas canisters back towards security forces personnel.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Justice Minister Marie Claude Najm, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad, and Environment Minister Damianos Kattar have all announced their resignation following protests over the weekend. If a total of seven ministers resign, the cabinet would become a caretaker government, until a new government is formed.

The blasts are thought to have been caused by the still unexplained ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical material which was reportedly stored without precautionary measures at the port, according to Diab.

