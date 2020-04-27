Lebanon protests: Central bank criticised as currency plummets

Protesters in Lebanon have been defying a lockdown and curfew to continue anti-government protests.

Demonstrators blocked roads and fought with police while denouncing the worsening economic crisis.

Last week, Lebanon’s currency reached new lows against the dollar – sparking calls for the central bank governor to resign.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut, Lebanon.

