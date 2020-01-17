Lebanon protests enter fourth month

It has been three months to the day that protests erupted in Lebanon, sparked by the economic situation and corruption. Last nights’ protests were violent with banks being vandalised and main roads being blocked off. Leila Molana-Allen reports from Beirut.

